Muheria Tells Leaders To Take Responsibility Over High Cost Of Living

Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria said Sunday he was concerned with the high cost of living in the country.

He called on leaders to take responsibility instead of pointing fingers when things go wrong.

“Many problems have come but we are seeing a lot of pointing of fingers. The problems are common and so solutions must be found together and it should be done by people coming together and talking. From all walks of life. No one has a monopoly of knowledge,” Muheria said on Sunday.

He seemed to reach to president William Ruto’s claims the high prices of fuel in the country is because of global prices.

Ruto made the claims in Kisii amid calls from other leaders on him to remember his push for the Finance Act was the cause of the high cost of living after increased taxes.

Muheria said leaders are looking for scapegoats when there are challenges as opposed to finding solutions.

“When the power cut comes, instead of looking for solutions we are looking for culprits. When we have blackouts let us look for solutions,” he said.

Mũheria said the Catholic church is calling for a national dialogue from different stakeholders to address the issues that are plaguing the country including the economic challenges.

“Let us sit and see what the problems are. We don’t have a monopoly of those who know about the economy. It’s not the politicians who own the solutions it’s experts who have solutions, we should sit and have a conversation,” the archbishop said.

The archbishop said the country needs to pull together and talk to each other to solve the challenges facing Kenya.

“This Christmas should bring us to a place where we appreciate each other irrespective of our standing in the society or even political persuasion,” Muheria said.