Murder of Four Women Rekindles Fear in Sleepy Nyamira Villages 

At least four women were killed Monday in a long night of gang land style slaughter across Nyamira County.

The killings have since sparked fear of a gang on the lose targeting women.

The four victims were killed in separate suspected murder incidents spread across three Sub-Counties.

In the first one, the body of a middle aged woman was stumbled on near a wonky bridge at Nyakongo in Kitutu Masaba.

Local assistant chief, Duncan Mogaka said they are investigating if deceased may had been killed elsewhere before the body was hauled to the scene.

The body was transferred by police to Keroka Hospital Mortuary even as another body was found at Kitaru area, in Borabu Sub-County.

In a third incident, the body belonging to an unidentified woman was found near Motagara area early Tuesday, police said.

Another body was dumped by the roadside along the Ikonge-Chebilat road near Mogusíi Farm.

An officer said they are yet to determine the motive of the killings.

Such killings are common in the region and most are linked to land issues. Others are linked to claims of witchcraft. Police have termed the killings criminal and are pursuing the perpetrators.