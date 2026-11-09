Murkomen assures international partners of peaceful 2027 elections, highlights Shirika Plan gains

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has assured international partners that the Government is putting in place measures to ensure peaceful and credible elections in 2027.

Murkomen said the National Police Service was strengthening its operational preparedness to secure all stages of the electoral process, including political campaigns, voting, counting, declaration of results and the post-election period.

Speaking on Monday during a meeting with Heads of Mission under the Refugee Donor Group (RDG) and other international partners in Nairobi, the CS expressed confidence that the country would conduct peaceful elections.

He acknowledged that isolated incidents during political campaigns sometimes attracted disproportionate attention but maintained that they remained manageable.

Murkomen said security agencies were working to ensure that any emerging threats were addressed before they escalated and disrupted the electoral process.

The meeting also reviewed progress in implementing the Shirika Plan, the Government’s 12-year strategy to transform refugee camps into integrated, self-reliant municipalities.

Murkomen thanked the Refugee Donor Group for its continued partnership and support, citing progress in social protection, financial inclusion, access to health insurance and the establishment of municipal governance structures.

He particularly highlighted the decision to allow registered refugees holding refugee identification cards to access M-Pesa services.

The development, he said, marked an important step towards expanding refugees’ participation in Kenya’s digital economy and improving their access to financial services.

The Shirika Plan seeks to move refugee management from a predominantly humanitarian assistance model towards an integrated development approach that promotes self-reliance, economic inclusion and peaceful coexistence between refugees and host communities.

Kenya hosts refugees from several neighbouring countries, with international partners playing a significant role in supporting humanitarian programmes, infrastructure development and refugee integration.