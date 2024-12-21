Murkomen assures Kenyans of festive season security, warns against indiscipline

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has assured Kenyans of enhanced security during the festive season while issuing a stern warning to those who might disrupt law and order.

Murkomen emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring peace and security during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“I want to assure the people of Kenya that their security and safety are guaranteed as they go about their festive activities,” he said.

The CS also cautioned against overindulgence and encouraged citizens to act responsibly.

It was his first such comment since he was moved to the interior docket.

“Each one of us should behave responsibly during this festive season. Do not overindulge, and ensure zhat your celebrations remain within the law,” Murkomen advised.

Murkomen stated that the security apparatus had been well-coordinated to protect all corners of the country, ensuring smooth travel for Kenyans heading upcountry.

He criticized some motorists for contributing to traffic snarl-ups through indiscipline, particularly during the busy holiday season.

Speaking at a wedding ceremony in Fort Ternan, at the Kisumu-Kericho border, Murkomen, who was accompanied by Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo, emphasized the need for adherence to traffic rules.

“Motorists must follow traffic regulations to avoid unnecessary jams,” he stated. He added that the Interior Ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Transport to ensure safe and seamless travel for all Kenyans.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, also present at the event, commended President William Ruto for his ongoing efforts to foster unity through an inclusive government. “We thank the President and congratulate him for broadening his government to bring all Kenyans together,” Ichung’wah said.