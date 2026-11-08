Murkomen hails Mackenzie sentencing, vows tougher action against religious extremism

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has hailed the sentencing of controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie and his accomplices over the Shakahola massacre, describing the outcome as a major milestone in the fight against religious extremism.

Murkomen commended the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the Judiciary and multi-agency security teams for their role in securing the convictions.

“I want to thank the DPP and all the other agencies that worked tirelessly to secure the successful conviction of Mackenzie and his accomplices in the Shakahola Massacre,” said Murkomen.

The CS said the Government would intensify measures to combat religious extremism and radicalisation while safeguarding the constitutional right to freedom of worship.

He also called for closer collaboration between security agencies and the Judiciary in tackling other security challenges, including political violence, goonism, drug trafficking and substance abuse.

Murkomen spoke on Sunday during a thanksgiving church service at Bushiangala Church of God in Ikolomani, Kakamega County.

Turning to politics, the Interior CS criticised opposition leaders over what he described as their preoccupation with tribal politics, urging them to embrace issue-based political engagements centred on development agendas, ideas and performance records. “We are past tribal politics. We must drive our politics through agendas, ideas, and track records,” he said, urging political leaders to support President William Ruto’s re-election bid.

On the war against drugs, Murkomen praised security agencies for intensifying operations across the country, citing the seizure of narcotics valued at Sh3.6 billion in Kwale County earlier on Sunday.

He disclosed that Ugandan and Tanzanian nationals had been arrested in connection with the consignment.

“I applaud our security agencies. Today, they arrested Ugandan and Tanzanian nationals in Kwale with drugs worth Sh3.6 billion,” he said.

The CS also dismissed concerns over alleged politicisation of National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), defending their role in communicating government policies and supporting the implementation of development programmes.

He maintained that the officers’ responsibilities were not unique to the current administration but had been part of successive governments and would continue under future administrations.

“The work of NGAO officers is to communicate the government’s agenda to Kenyans. This is not just about the current government; it applies to past governments and will continue under future administrations,” he said.

On development matters, Murkomen assured residents of Ikolomani that the Government would strengthen security in the area and ensure local communities benefit from mineral resources found in the region.

He said he had held discussions with the Cabinet Secretary for Mining on measures to guarantee the safety of residents and protect their interests in mining activities.

“We have sat down with the Mining Cabinet Secretary, and we will ensure maximum security for everyone. We will also ensure that the local communities benefit from the resources,” he assured.

Murkomen was accompanied by Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga, Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali, Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka, Lurambi MP Titus Khamala and Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe.

Also present were Western Regional Commissioner Allan Machari, Members of County Assembly and other political and local leaders.