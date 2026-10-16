Nairobi woman found dead after sleeping for nearly a day

A 49-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom in Kibra, Nairobi, after reportedly returning home heavily intoxicated and going to sleep.

The deceased, identified as Kasty Becky Chizi Nduku, was discovered unresponsive at around 12:30pm on October 15, 2026, after her family noticed she had not woken up since the previous morning.

According to police, one of her sisters became concerned after noticing fluid oozing from Nduku’s nose and alerted another sister, to check on her.

She reportedly found her unresponsive and immediately informed their mother and their elder sister who shared a room with the deceased. The family subsequently confirmed that she had died.

Police officers visited the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Investigators established that Nduku had returned home at around 2pm on Wednesday, October 14, while appearing heavily intoxicated, before going straight to her bedroom and sleeping.

She remained in bed until she was discovered dead the following day.

Scenes of Crime personnel processed the scene and found no visible physical injuries on the body.

The body was later moved to Ummash Funeral Home, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police investigations are expected to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

And police in Kakamega County launched investigations after a man was found dead along River Lukuste in Shisombe Village, Shishembebe Sub-location, Kakamega East Sub-County.

The deceased, identified as Kennedy Musango Muchira, was discovered on October 15, 2026.

Upon arrival at the scene, the officers found the body lying on its back with multiple physical injuries.

Detectives processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Kakamega County General Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Police have classified the incident as a suspected murder and are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and establish whether he was killed elsewhere before his body was found near the river.