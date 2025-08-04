Natassia Malthe Siblings: Get to Know Kristin Malthe

Natassia Malthe, born Linn Natassia Malthe on January 19, 1974, in Oslo, Norway, is a Norwegian actress and model of mixed Norwegian and Malaysian descent.

Her father, Harald Malthe, worked as a teacher, while her mother, Phin Malthe, was a nurse from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia.

Growing up in Norway, Scotland, and Canada, Malthe developed a diverse cultural background that influenced her career in the entertainment industry.

Trained in ballet at prestigious institutions like the Goh Ballet Academy, the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, and the Norwegian National Opera and Ballet, she later pursued musical theater in London before transitioning to acting in Los Angeles.

Malthe is recognized for her roles in action and fantasy films, as well as her work as a fashion model.

She is also a mother to a son named William and has recently shifted her focus toward directing, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Television from Kristianna University College (Westerdals) in Oslo in 2024.

Natassia has one sibling, a sister named Kristin.

Kristin is reportedly associated with the Giordano fashion brand, though details about her career and personal life are scarce.

Career

Malthe began her professional journey as a dancer, training extensively in ballet before moving to London for musical theater studies.

Her acting career kicked off in 1996 with a role in the television series Viper, followed by her film debut in 1998 as Mary Jo Copeland in Disturbing Behavior.

Malthe gained prominence for her roles in action and fantasy genres, notably playing Typhoid Mary in Elektra (2005) alongside Jennifer Garner and starring as Rayne in BloodRayne 2: Deliverance and BloodRayne: The Third Reich.

Other notable film credits include Lake Placid (1999), Me, Myself & Irene (2000), 40 Days and 40 Nights (2002), Halloween: Resurrection (2002), DOA: Dead or Alive (2006), and Chaos (2005), where she starred opposite Jason Statham and Ryan Phillippe.

On television, she appeared in series like Dark Angel, Seven Days, Andromeda, The Dead Zone, Fallen, Knights of Bloodsteel, and Fringe.

As a model, Malthe worked with brands like Maxim and Toro Women and was the face of LG Electronics’ “Scarlet” campaign, directed by Emmy-winning director David Nutter.

In recent years, she has transitioned to directing, founding The North Star’s Actors Hub in Oslo and pursuing further education in film.

Her last on-screen roles include Vikingdom (2013), The Good, the Bad and the Dead (2015), Battle Drone (2018), and Alpha (2018).

Malthe’s decision to step away from acting followed her public accusations against film producer Harvey Weinstein in 2017, after which she focused on her education and directing ambitions.

Accolades

Malthe has received recognition for her contributions to film and modeling, though her accolades are modest compared to her extensive body of work.

In 2005, she was nominated for an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss alongside Jennifer Garner for their scene in Elektra, highlighting her impact in a high-profile superhero film.

In 2003, she was listed among Maxim magazine’s “100 Sexiest Women,” and in 2005, she ranked number 74 on their “Hot 100” list, reflecting her status as a prominent model and actress.

Malthe’s performances in action and fantasy films, particularly in the BloodRayne series and Knights of Bloodsteel, earned her a dedicated fanbase, though she did not receive major industry awards like Golden Globes or Emmys.