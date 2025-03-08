Natembeya driver injured in chaos at Chebukati mass in Kitale

Chaos broke out during a requiem mass for late former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati in Kimilili, Trans Nzoia County when goons attacked cars.

Among those targeted was that of Governor George Natembeya.

He was ambushed by hired goons shortly after arriving at the venue.

Several cars were damaged and at least five people injured.

Tension remained high in the area ahead of the burial event planned for Saturday March 8.

More police officers were deployed to the area to ensure peace ahead of the event. President William Ruto is among those expected at the event.

On Friday, Natembeya claimed that after his arrival, Kiminini MP Kakai Bisau, who had allegedly already left the venue, returned with a group of rowdy individuals who aggressively targeted his entourage, prompting police intervention.

The officers reportedly ordered Bisau to leave the premises.

However, according to Natembeya, the legislator instructed the hooligans to station themselves along the roadside to ambush his convoy as it left the venue.

“Despite this intervention, Hon. Bisau reportedly planted youths along the roadside, who ambushed the Governor’s entourage, pelting stones at his vehicle,” read a statement from Natembeya’s office. Natembeya’s driver, Kaitano Siphas, was injured in the neck while attempting to shield the Governor from the barrage of stones. Two police officers also suffered injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

Natembeya has since condemned the attack, calling it a “disgraceful and barbaric” attempt to instill fear and disrupt peace

“It is deeply regrettable that Hon. Bisau chose to desecrate a sacred moment of mourning by turning it into a battleground for political theatrics. Such acts of lawlessness have no place in our society and must be met with the full force of the law,” he said.

He also called on law enforcement agencies to launch investigations into the incident and bring those responsible to justice.

“Leaders must rise above petty political rivalries and uphold decorum, particularly during solemn occasions that demand unity and respect,” he said.

He assured residents that his administration will not be deterred by acts of intimidation and will continue working towards a safer and more prosperous county for all.