University students set to join this year will receive new admission letters by Monday, August 19, 2024.

This comes after a directive from President William Ruto earlier this week, instructing all universities to issue updated admission letters.

President Ruto emphasized that the new letters should include details about the annual household contribution towards the total cost of the degree programs.

“In line with the President’s directive, the Ministry is pleased to announce that all universities have started the process of releasing new letters to the first batch of 125,893 students who have applied for loans and scholarships under the Student-Centered Model,” stated Education CS Julius Migos Ogamba in a statement on Friday.

The Ministry has instructed universities to ensure that all First Year students receive their letters by Monday.

Under the Student-Centered Model, students have been awarded scholarships and loans based on their financial need, categorized into one of five predetermined bands.

The government has allocated Sh25.3 billion in scholarships and loans for the 2024/25 academic year, targeting students who have applied so far.

For students with questions or appeals regarding the fees, they are advised to reach out to the dedicated support team via the Higher Education Portal, www.hef.co.ke.

“In line with the Government’s commitment to ensuring no one is left behind, the application portal will remain open. The Ministry assures that all additional applications will be processed promptly on a rolling basis. We urge eligible students who have not yet applied for funding to do so without delay to ensure their applications are processed swiftly.”