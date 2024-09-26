Close Menu
    No Charges Filed Against Artem Chigvintev After Domestic Violence Arrest

    Andrew Walyaula
    Artem Chigvintev will not face charges following his arrest in Napa County last month on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

    The Napa County District Attorney’s office announced on Tuesday that after a thorough review of the investigation and evidence, they have decided not to proceed with the charges against the “Dancing with the Stars” contestant.

    Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley emphasized the seriousness of domestic violence cases but stated that they have an ethical obligation to file charges only when there is sufficient evidence.

    “We are required to prove any and every criminal charge beyond a reasonable doubt, which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn’t meet this level, we cannot ethically file charges,” she explained.

    Chigvintev was arrested on August 29 in Yountville, with police booking him at the Napa County jail. His bail was set at Sh3.3 million (approximately $25,000).

    Chigvintev has been married to TV personality and former WWE star Nikki Bella since 2022, but Bella has since filed for divorce, according to records from Napa County Superior Court. The couple shares a four-year-old son.

     

