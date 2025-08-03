Noelle Leyva Age

Noelle Leyva is 24 years old as of 2025. She was born on January 6, 2001. Known for her vibrant personality and dynamic content, Noelle has become a rising star in the world of social media, particularly on TikTok and Instagram.

Date of Birth January 6, 2001
Place of Birth New Jersey
Zodiac Sign Capricorn

Rise to Fame on TikTok

Noelle gained popularity by sharing engaging dance and lip-sync videos on her TikTok account, where she boasts over 1.1 million followers. One of her breakout moments came when she danced to Wale’s “Lotus Flower Bomb,” a video that garnered more than 1 million views. Her content often blends her dance background with fitness themes, beach clips, and collaborations with friends, creating a fun and relatable persona that resonates with a wide audience.

Expanding Her Reach on Instagram

In addition to TikTok, Noelle is also active on Instagram, where she has surpassed 650,000 followers. Her Instagram feed is filled with gym selfies and lifestyle content, further solidifying her presence as a fitness and lifestyle influencer.

Early Life

Originally from northern New Jersey, Noelle Leyva comes from a culturally rich background. Her grandfather is Cuban, and she often highlights her family in her content. In December 2020, she featured her grandmother in a TikTok video, giving fans a more personal glimpse into her life beyond the camera.

From Competitive Dancer to Social Media Influencer

Before becoming a full-time content creator, Noelle was a competitive dancer—an experience that continues to influence her choreography and stage presence today. Her transition from dance to digital entertainment demonstrates her versatility and dedication to performance.

Whether she’s dancing to the latest hits like Kevin Gates’ “Me Too” or sharing moments from her workout routine, Noelle Leyva remains a dynamic force on social media. Her journey from a competitive dancer in New Jersey to a sought-after influencer at just 24 years old is a testament to her creativity, hard work, and ability to connect with fans worldwide.

Noelle Leyva Age

