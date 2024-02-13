Nyanza Region Gets New Police Commander in Changes 

Nyanza region got a new Regional Police Commander after the retirement of Manasse Musyoka.

Former commandant of Kenya Police Railways and Ports Commandant Patrick Tito took over as the new RPC in the changes announced by Inspector General of police Japhet Koome.

Tito was last week unveiled as the new Nyanza RPC.

Officials said more changes are expected in the service to enhance operations at large.

In other changes the director of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) John Onyango was Tuesday named the new deputy DCI.

Onyango takes over from Nicholas Ireri Kamwende who retired from the service after attaining retirement age.

The handover ceremony was conducted at DCI headquarters Mazingira Building.

He will deputise Mohamed Amin as the deputy DCI.

Onyango is also a former Nyanza Region DCI boss.

As the new deputy his main job will be among others administration and coordination of various operations.

The changes triggered movements within the service. In other changes, DCI Mohamed Amin moved the heads of DCI at Nairobi’s Langata, Starehe and Kasarani sub counties.