Nyaribari Chache Hopeful Waylaid and Attacked in Central Kisii Town

Goons Monday waylaid and brutally manhandled a Kisii politician leaving him with injuries.

Brian Nyamweya alias Ensaria Mache reported injuries to his head and torso during the Monday noon incident at Mashauri area in Central Kisii.

The youthful politician doubles up as a bodaboda leader.

He has been conducting door to door campaigns setting sights on Nyaribari Chache parliamentary seat.

“I have already reported the matter to the police and expects them to undertake through investigations into the attempted assassination on me,” Nyamweya told journalists outside the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital where he had sought treatment and discharged.

He later visited the Kisii Central Police Station and filed a complaint.

And speaking to journalists, Ensaria said he has been targeted about ten times with hired goons as he goes about his business .

“They (goons) were invoking the name of some politician asking to know why i am going round the constituency tarnishing his name” he disclosed.

The politician had been decampaigning Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda.