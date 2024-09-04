One Killed as Group Attacks Club Linked to Alleged Snitch in Mukuru Slums

One person was shot dead when a group stormed a club run by a businessman in Mukuru slums, Nairobi accusing him of being a police informer.

The group also burnt down a car belonging to the businessman.

Police said a group of about 20 raided the premise on Tuesday night and vandalized it claiming the owner was snitching on them.

They claimed police usually hunt them down after being informed of the same by the businessman identified as Silvester Ochieng Juaya.

He runs Silver Lounge in the area. The group first burnt down a salon car belonging to Juaya before they also attacked revelers present.

During the drama, the gang also attacked and robbed revelers who were present.

An alarm was raised alerting police on patrol who responded there.

The team was stoned by the goons prompting them to shoot to the air.

The police were reinforced by Quick Response Unit (QRU) teams and a dead body of an unknown African male adult aged about 25 with a gunshot wound on the stomach was found at the scene.

Locals said he was among a gang leader, who attacked the premises.

The body was moved to the mortuary as teams were sent to the scene to reinforce security.

Locals said police targeted the victim and killed him from a distance.

The incident caused tension until late in the night as more security officers were sent there to reinforce in case of more chaos.

The locals had earlier on taken away the body in protest against the shooting. It took the arrival of more officers to retrieve the body from among the locals.

The area is near the site where dozens of bodies have been found at a dumpsite after the murder.

Police are still investigating the saga.