One-year-old baby dies after being choked by food in Mukuru Slums

A family is mourning after their one-year-old baby died while being fed in Mukuru slums, Nairobi.

The baby boy was being fed by his elder sister when the food choked him on Monday morning. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

Police said the child’s mother had left him with his sister in the house when the incident happened. The sister was feeding him with potatoes when he was choked. Such tragedies are common in homes.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested over the murder of his girlfriend in their house in Githurai 44 area, Nairobi. The suspect took the deceased woman to a hospital in the area where she was declared dead while undergoing treatment following the Tuesday, May 27 incident.

Police said the body of Josephine Wanjala had an injury in the head. A hammer and iron bar believed to have been used in the murder were recovered in the house, police said.

Police said the suspect had rushed the woman to a hospital saying she was injured in an altercation in the house. She died while being attended to and police were called to the facility.

Police said blood was oozing from her nose and ears. The suspect later led police to the house where a pool of blood on floor was found near the bed.

Police also recovered blood stained bed and beddings. An iron bar and a hammer that had bloodstains were recovered at the scene.

The body was moved to the City morgue pending autopsy while the suspect detained pending further processing.

Police said they are investigating to establish what triggered the incident. And a coxswain of a vessel is missing after it capsized in Lake Victoria. The incident happened in Usenge, Bondo.

Two people were rescued while the coxswain was missing after the May 27 morning incident.