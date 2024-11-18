Onyonka Challenges Arati to Explain Expenditure of Sh24 Billion 

Senator Richard Onyonka wants Governor Simba Arati to explain the expenditure of Sh24 billion disbursed for two years from Treasury to Kisii.

Onyonka further clarified that his push for political hygiene in the regional administration was not premised on politics of hatred but the need to make the combative Kisii County boss accountable.

“I am not against him for those peddling such a narrative, am only vouching for responsibility and accountability on him to perform,” stated Onyonka.

Senator Onyonka was speaking exclusively Monday to this journalist in a phone interview.

The two leaders- Onyonka and Arati – had in the recent past been seen to be engaging in a slanging match over each other’s performance.

Onyonka poured cold water on Arati’s performance as Governor saying he was yet to do do enough to improve the welfare of the residents with billions disbursed from the national government.

Arati has fought back Senator Onyonka:s criticism describing it as hollow and lacking merit.

On Monday, however, Onyonka stepped up his attack on Arati saying the governor was already a flop with little to show off since he came into office.

“People are asking me what me as Onyonka is doing to help my Governor work . My role is simple, to bring him money so that he can development for our people which am not seeing,” stated Onyonka.

“All i want from my Governor is stop cheap lies, stop the drama and stop stooping low to attack me on account of my family or my children, but just work and counted worth of the seat, nothing more.”

The growing concerns against Arati’s deteriorating leadership are bothering the residents no end too, Onyonka said.

“I don’t walk around the streets of Kisii each morning but every day i receive photos and videos showing a town sinking under the weight of the huge garbage which is piling all over the road sides. It is pity,” Onyonka stated.

The Sh24 billion disbursements, he said, were staggeringly high an amount of money that had Arati was keen on development he could do much.

“It shouldn’t be that when we ask some people think we are disrespectful of the governor, we are not, we are pro-accountability,” stated Onyonka.

Speaking on recent Gusii Community leaders unity efforts, Onyonka said the unity they are vouching for is for the collective benefit of the the region.