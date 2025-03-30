Onyonka, Kibagendi clash with CS Ogamba over Matiangi bid for presidency 

There were dramatic moments at Nyabururu Girls High School Saturday as Cabinet Secretary for Education Migos Ogamba traded words with Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka and Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi over the community’s bid to front former Interior CS Fred Matiangi for presidency.

During a function at Nyabururu Girls, Onyonka and Kibagendi firmly rooted for Matiang’i saying he has what it takes to be president and steer the country to the right political and economic direction.

Kibagendi said it is no secret affair that Matiangi would wrestle it out with Ruto as he defends his seat in the 2027 polls.

“It is good that as you (Migos) go round representing the president, also tell him that our own son would be in the ballot gunning, alongside him for the country’s leadership,” stated MP Kibagendi, the host.

Already, he added, as a community they were decided on backing the former Interior CS ‘ and nothing would persuade them to back down.

“Let Kenyans as a whole know that we have a person vying,” he said.

Matiangi has also already been touted as strong contender to challenge Ruto in 2027.

The Ruto administration continues to face growing criticism following the recent deal with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Recently, the ODM leader was forced to cut his speech short at Gusii Stadium after a hostile crowd told him off regarding his stance on Matiangi bid for state leadership.

Odinga had initially stated he was unaware Matiangi was vying for presidency when a journalist prodded him if he would back Matiangi.

Matiangi is credited for a raft of reforms in the education sector during his tenure as CS under Uhuru Kenyatta regime.

He begun as a personal assistant to Nyachae and managed the late wealthy politician’s campaigns for the presidency.

In Kisii, local politicians say Matiang’i’s exemplary leadership gives him a head start as he sets off his journey for presidency.

Onyonka said would be returning to the country in the coming few months to engage with the voters.

And speaking at Nyabururu on Saturday, legislator Kibagendi said soaring taxation by the current regime was already punitive hurting Kenyans and thus the need for a regime change.

“When Kenya’s are talking about overburdening taxes, they are talking about the need for conversations to aimed at bringing change in the country, they want leaders that have them at heart,” stated Kibagendi.

Onyonka, said the Gusii would have its own party by 2027 as a platform to help it negotiate at the power sharing table.

“As a community, we are firmly decided that we shall have a party have our own candidate who will sit and negotiate with other presidential candidates and that is Fred Matiangi,” said Onyonka.

He told Ogamba that already silent negotiations were afoot.

“We have told even Ruto that if he improves his style of governance and does well we can too slot him for negotiation,” Onyonka said.

Ogamba however told the two leaders to stop early campaigns and instead allow the government of the day to undertake development.

“There is no problem in leveling criticism but it is time to work, time for campaigns will start,” he said.

At Nyabururu, Ogamba launched a science lab and a multipurpose hall facilities.

Separately, Onyonka asked school principals to release certificates to students.

“We cannot punish the children of the poor by denying them certificates. Some are already missing out on college vacancies,” he said.

He also asked President to rethink the move to make mathematics optional.

Ogamba said they are listening and would act in consideration of the views given by them.