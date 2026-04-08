Parker Stevenson has an estimated net worth of $10 million, built through a long-running career as an actor, director, and producer in television and film. Best known for his roles in classic TV series and later work behind the camera, Stevenson has remained a steady presence in Hollywood for decades.

Parker Stevenson Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth June 4, 1952 Place of Birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Early Life

Parker Stevenson was born Richard Stevenson Parker Jr. on June 4, 1952, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is the son of actress Sarah Meade and investment advisor Richard Stevenson Parker Sr. His younger brother, Hutch Parker, went on to become a successful film producer.

Raised in Rye, New York, Stevenson was introduced to the entertainment industry at an early age when his mother took him to film sets, where he landed small television roles as a child. Despite this early exposure, he initially pursued a different path, studying architecture at Princeton University, where he also participated in the lightweight crew team. After graduating in 1976, he decided to turn his passion for acting into a full-time career.

Acting Career Breakthrough

Stevenson began his professional acting career in the early 1970s, making his film debut in “A Separate Peace” (1972). He followed this with roles in films like “Lifeguard” (1976) and appearances in popular TV shows such as “Gunsmoke.”

His major breakthrough came when he starred as Frank Hardy in the ABC mystery series The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries (1977–1979), alongside Shaun Cassidy. The show made Stevenson a recognizable television star and earned the duo a later TV Land Award nomination for their on-screen partnership.

Television Success and “Baywatch”

Stevenson continued to build his career throughout the 1980s with roles in series such as Falcon Crest and Probe, as well as the miniseries “North and South: Book II.”

In 1989, he joined the cast of the globally popular series Baywatch as Craig Pomeroy. Although he initially appeared in the first season, Stevenson later returned for additional seasons between 1997 and 1999.

Beyond acting, he expanded into directing, helming nine episodes of “Baywatch” and also directing episodes of shows like Melrose Place, “Savannah,” and “Baywatch Nights.” This transition behind the camera contributed significantly to his overall earnings and career longevity.

Film and Later Career

Over the years, Stevenson has accumulated more than 60 acting credits across film and television. His film work includes titles such as:

“Stroker Ace” (1983)

“Loaded” (2008)

“Hidden Truth” (2016)

He has also remained active on television, with guest roles in series like Murder, She Wrote and Bull.

From 2017 to 2020, Stevenson reached a new generation of viewers with his role as Louis Osmond on the Netflix drama Greenhouse Academy, further extending his career into the streaming era.

Personal Life

Parker Stevenson married Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley in 1983. The couple adopted two children before divorcing in 1997. Their split included a high-profile financial settlement, with Stevenson ultimately receiving a one-time payout reportedly worth millions.

Following their divorce, Stevenson later married celebrity chef Lisa Schoen in 2018.

Real Estate

In 2003, Stevenson purchased a home in Toluca Lake, California, for approximately $840,000. The property, featuring multiple bedrooms and amenities, reflects his relatively modest but stable real estate investments compared to some Hollywood peers.

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