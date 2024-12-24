Parliament To Vet CS Nominees On January 14, 2025

Parliament will begin the vetting process for newly appointed Cabinet Secretaries and other senior government officials on January 9, 2024.

According to a notice from the Clerk of the National Assembly, the vetting sessions will take place at County Hall, Parliament Buildings.

“Merry Christmas! Kindly note that the Committee on Appointments will conduct approval hearings for three nominees proposed by the President as Cabinet Secretaries on January 14, 2024,” the Clerk stated.

Vetting Schedule

The approval process will involve multiple committees, including the Committee on Appointments, the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations, and the Departmental Committee on Labour.

The vetting begins on January 9, with Mary Wanjira Kimonye, nominated as Vice Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC), appearing at 8:30 a.m. Seven other PSC appointees will also be vetted on the same day.

On January 10, Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and diplomatic representatives will undergo vetting. The schedule includes Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u at 9:00 a.m., Andrew Kanja at 11:00 a.m., Ababu Namwamba at 2:00 p.m., and Noor Gabow at 4:00 p.m.

The vetting of Cabinet Secretary nominees will conclude on January 14. Agriculture and Livestock nominee Mutahi Kagwe is scheduled for 12:00 noon, followed by ICT nominee William Kabogo at 3:00 p.m., and Trade nominee Lee Kinyanjui at 5:00 p.m.

President William Ruto’s latest executive reshuffle, announced on December 19, introduced a series of nominations, reassignments, and appointments across senior government positions.

Former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi was named Chairperson of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Board. Muriithi, an economist with over 24 years of experience, has been credited with financial reforms across Africa but faced criticism during his tenure as Assistant Minister for Industrialization and as Laikipia Governor.

Other significant appointments include Anthony Mwaura as Chairperson of the Kenya Rural Roads Authority and Kembi Gitura as Chair of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital.

Former Sports CS Ababu Namwamba was named Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi.

President Ruto also made changes to his Cabinet. Mutahi Kagwe was appointed as Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development, replacing Andrew Karanja, who has been reassigned as Kenya’s Ambassador to Brazil.

Lee Kinyanjui will serve as Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade, and Industry, while William Kabogo takes over as Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication, and Digital Economy.

Salim Mvurya was appointed to lead the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports, while Kipchumba Murkomen will now head the Ministry of Interior and National Administration. Murkomen replaces Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who had been acting in the role.

“His Excellency the President has fulfilled the legal requirements by transmitting the nominations of Cabinet Secretaries, High Commissioners, Ambassadors, and Permanent Representatives to the National Assembly for consideration and approval,” Head of Public Service Felix Koskei stated in an official communication.