    Pascal Tokodi Net Worth: Biography, Career, Relationship And More

    Grace Ekirapa with Pascal Tokodi.[COURTESY]

    Born on 21 April 1993 as Pascalino Lpesinoi Lenguro Tokodi, Pascal Tokodi has etched his name in the entertainment industry as a Kenyan musician, actor, comedian, and songwriter. Boasting a commendable net worth of $2 million, Pascal has seamlessly navigated the realms of acting and music, leaving an indelible mark on the Kenyan entertainment landscape.

    Pascal Tokodi’s Net Worth

    As of now, Pascal Tokodi net worth stands at an impressive $2 million, attesting to his success in both the acting and music domains. This financial milestone reflects not only his talent but also his business acumen and strategic career choices.

    Pascal Tokodi Biography

    Pascal Tokodi’s professional acting journey commenced in 2012 when he made his debut on Citizen TV’s Makutano Junction. This marked the beginning of a flourishing career that unfolded just months after completing high school. His portrayal of Thomas in the popular TV gig set the stage for his future endeavors.

    In 2013, Pascal ventured into Kenya’s first Musical TV Drama Series, Groove Theory, where he embodied the character of Guy, a member of the prestigious Victoria University Campus Choir. This marked a pivotal moment in his acting career, showcasing his versatility.

    Pascal Tokodi Music Career

    In 2016, Pascal Tokodi made his foray into the music scene with the release of singles “Sitaki” and “Mama.” His musical talents complemented his acting prowess, solidifying his status as a multifaceted entertainer.

    Pascal Tokodi TV Career

    Pascal Tokodi’s television journey included notable shows such as Groove Theory, Pray and Prey, Machachari, and Wrath. His exceptional performance in the Nollywood film ‘Disconnect’ earned him the prestigious Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or TV Series at the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

    Pascal Tokodi Marriage

    In 2020, Pascal Tokodi entered marital bliss in a private ceremony, tying the knot with Kenyan TV host and gospel singer, Grace Ekirapa. However, reports in January 2024 suggest an alleged breakup between the two.

    Grace Ekirapa with Pascal Tokodi.[COURTESY]

    Pascal Tokodi Achievements

    • 2012: Joined professional acting with Makutano Junction.
    • 2013: Acted in Kenya’s first Musical TV Drama Series, Groove Theory.
    • 2016: Released debut singles “Sitaki” and “Mama.”
    • 2018: Featured in Maisha Magic East’s Swahili Telenovela, Selina.

    Pascal Tokodi Songs

    • “Sitaki” – 2016
    • “Hii si Kwaheri ft friends of CEEL” – 2017
    • “Forget ft King Kaka(rapper)” – 2017
    • “Milele ft King Kaka(rapper)” – 2017
    • “African Lady” – 2017
    • “Asante Mama ft Rapper Phill” – 2017
    • “Songa” – 2017
    • “Naito” – 2020

    Pascal Tokodi Awards

    • Second runner-up in the Tecno Own the Stage competition, winning one million Kenyan Shillings.
    • Best actor three years in a row in Kenya.
    • Best Supporting Actor at the AMVCA 7th edition in 2020.

     

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

