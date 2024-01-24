Pascal Tokodi Net Worth: Biography, Career, Relationship And More

Born on 21 April 1993 as Pascalino Lpesinoi Lenguro Tokodi, Pascal Tokodi has etched his name in the entertainment industry as a Kenyan musician, actor, comedian, and songwriter. Boasting a commendable net worth of $2 million, Pascal has seamlessly navigated the realms of acting and music, leaving an indelible mark on the Kenyan entertainment landscape.

Pascal Tokodi’s Net Worth

As of now, Pascal Tokodi net worth stands at an impressive $2 million, attesting to his success in both the acting and music domains. This financial milestone reflects not only his talent but also his business acumen and strategic career choices.

Pascal Tokodi Biography

Pascal Tokodi’s professional acting journey commenced in 2012 when he made his debut on Citizen TV’s Makutano Junction. This marked the beginning of a flourishing career that unfolded just months after completing high school. His portrayal of Thomas in the popular TV gig set the stage for his future endeavors.

In 2013, Pascal ventured into Kenya’s first Musical TV Drama Series, Groove Theory, where he embodied the character of Guy, a member of the prestigious Victoria University Campus Choir. This marked a pivotal moment in his acting career, showcasing his versatility.

Pascal Tokodi Music Career

In 2016, Pascal Tokodi made his foray into the music scene with the release of singles “Sitaki” and “Mama.” His musical talents complemented his acting prowess, solidifying his status as a multifaceted entertainer.

Pascal Tokodi TV Career

Pascal Tokodi’s television journey included notable shows such as Groove Theory, Pray and Prey, Machachari, and Wrath. His exceptional performance in the Nollywood film ‘Disconnect’ earned him the prestigious Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or TV Series at the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Pascal Tokodi Marriage

In 2020, Pascal Tokodi entered marital bliss in a private ceremony, tying the knot with Kenyan TV host and gospel singer, Grace Ekirapa. However, reports in January 2024 suggest an alleged breakup between the two.

Pascal Tokodi Achievements

2012: Joined professional acting with Makutano Junction.

Joined professional acting with Makutano Junction. 2013: Acted in Kenya’s first Musical TV Drama Series, Groove Theory.

Acted in Kenya’s first Musical TV Drama Series, Groove Theory. 2016: Released debut singles “Sitaki” and “Mama.”

Released debut singles “Sitaki” and “Mama.” 2018: Featured in Maisha Magic East’s Swahili Telenovela, Selina.

Pascal Tokodi Songs

“Sitaki” – 2016

“Hii si Kwaheri ft friends of CEEL” – 2017

“Forget ft King Kaka(rapper)” – 2017

“Milele ft King Kaka(rapper)” – 2017

“African Lady” – 2017

“Asante Mama ft Rapper Phill” – 2017

“Songa” – 2017

“Naito” – 2020

