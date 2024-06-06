Pat Boone Net Worth

Pat Boone, a multifaceted talent renowned for his contributions to music, film, television, literature, and conservatism, possesses a remarkable net worth of $50 million.

Early Life

Born on June 1, 1934, in Jacksonville, Florida, Pat Boone spent his formative years in Nashville, Tennessee. He attended David Lipscomb High School and later pursued higher education at David Lipscomb College, Lipscomb University, and North Texas State University. Boone culminated his academic journey with a magna cum laude graduation from Columbia University in 1958.

Pat Boone Career

Boone’s musical odyssey commenced with performances in Centennial Park, Nashville. His rendition of Fats Domino’s “Ain’t That a Shame” in 1955 marked his breakthrough, leading to a string of hits covering songs by black artists. Throughout the late ’50s, Boone’s chart-topping covers included “Tra La La-a,” “Two Hearts Two Kisses,” and “Tutti Frutti.”

Notable Albums

In 1956, Boone released his debut albums, followed by chart-toppers like “Stardust” (1958), which peaked at number two on the Billboard charts.

While he transitioned to gospel music in the ’60s, Boone’s discography reflected his Christian beliefs, interspersed with occasional departures like his commercially successful 1997 album “In a Metal Mood: No More Mr. Nice Guy.”

Television Career

Boone’s television journey commenced with appearances on shows like “Ozark Jubilee” and “Arthur Godfrey and His Friends.” At 23, he embarked on his variety show, “The Pat Boone Chevy Showroom” on ABC, which ran until 1960. Boone’s wholesome image garnered him enduring endorsements, notably with General Motors.

Film Career

Boone’s acting debut in the 1957 musical “Bernardine” heralded a prolific film career. He starred in hits like “April Love” (1957) and “Journey to the Center of the Earth” (1959), showcasing his versatility. Throughout the ’60s and beyond, Boone graced the silver screen in diverse roles, culminating in recent appearances in films like “God’s Not Dead 2” (2016) and “A Cowgirl’s Story” (2017).

Author and Religion

Boone’s literary prowess manifested early with his bestseller “‘Twixt Twelve and Twenty: Pat Talks to Teenagers” (1958). His subsequent works predominantly explored Christian themes, underscoring his deep religious convictions and advocacy for conservative causes.

Personal Life

In 1953, Boone married Shirley Lee Foley, with whom he shared four daughters. Shirley’s passing in 2019 marked the end of a partnership that endured over six decades.

Pat Boone Net Worth

