Paula Deen Sibling: All About Earl “Bubba” Wayne Hiers Jr.

Paula Deen is an American chef, cookbook author and TV personality known for her Southern cooking style.

She has had several TV shows on the Food Network, including Paula’s Home Cooking, Paula’s Party and Paula’s Best Dishes.

Deen was also a guest judge on Masterchef and appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2015.

She has faced controversy in the past, including a racial slur scandal in 2013 that led to her contract being terminated by the Food Network.

Despite this, Deen has continued to work in the culinary industry, launching her own network and hosting various TV shows and events.

She is also known for her cookbooks and restaurants, including The Lady & Sons in Savannah, Georgia, which she owns with her sons Jamie and Bobby Deen.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Cookbooks

Siblings

Paula has one sibling, a younger brother named Earl “Bubba” Wayne Hiers Jr. He was born in Albany, Georgia, and grew up with Paula.

Earl was a business partner with Paula, helping her launch her cooking franchise and co-owning the restaurant Uncle Bubba’s Oyster House in Savannah.

He was also a cookbook author, having written Uncle Bubba’s Savannah Seafood in 2007. Sadly, Earl passed away on August 15, 2019, at the age of 65 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Career

Deen’s career began with her family’s restaurant, The Lady, in Savannah, Georgia.

She started by running a catering business called The Bag Lady, which was successful enough to lead her to open her own restaurant, The Lady and Sons, in 1996.

Deen’s first cookbook, The Lady & Sons Savannah Country Cookbook, was self-published in 1997.

She gained popularity through her Food Network shows, including Paula’s Home Cooking, Paula’s Party and Paula’s Best Dishes.

Also Read: James Corden Siblings: Get to Know Andrea and Ruth

Deen has also written several cookbooks, including It Ain’t All About the Cookin and Paula Deen’s Southern Baking.

Her popularity grew significantly after she started appearing on the Food Network.

Deen’s shows showcased her Southern cooking style and warm personality, which helped establish her as a household name in the culinary world.

She has written several bestselling cookbooks, including The Lady & Sons Savannah Country Cookbook, It Ain’t All About the Cookin’ and Paula Deen’s Southern Baking.

These books have been well-received by audiences and have contributed to her widespread recognition.

However, Deen has faced controversy over her use of racial slurs and promotion of high-sugar recipes while being diabetic.

In 2013, she faced a racial slur scandal that led to her contract being terminated by the Food Network. This controversy, along with her high-sugar recipes while being diabetic, has led to criticism and challenges for Deen’s brand.

Despite this, she has continued to work in the culinary industry and has launched her own network, Paula Deen Network.

Cookbooks

Deen has written several cookbooks throughout her career. Some of her notable cookbooks include The Lady & Sons Savannah Country Cookbook, which was self-published and featured traditional Southern recipes.

It was a success for Deen and helped establish her as a cookbook author.

Another notable work is It Ain’t All About the Cookin’, which took a memoir-style approach, sharing Deen’s personal story along with recipes. This book provided readers with a more intimate look into Deen’s life and culinary journey.

More recently, Deen published Paula Deen’s Southern Baking, which focused on Southern baking traditions and included a variety of sweet and savory recipes.

This cookbook showcased Deen’s expertise in the realm of Southern baking and her ability to adapt traditional recipes for modern audiences.

One of Deen’s most comprehensive cookbooks is Paula Deen’s Southern Cooking Bible, which covered a wide range of Southern dishes and included over 300 recipes.

This book served as a go-to resource for those looking to explore the depth and breadth of Southern cuisine.