Relief for Motorists as Petrol, Diesel Prices Drop by Sh5

Kenyans can breathe easy after super petrol and diesel prices dropped by Sh5.

In this month’s review, Kerosene prices will also drop by Sh4.82.

As such, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will now retail at Sh207.36, Sh196.47 and Sh194.23, in Nairobi for the next 30 days.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) said the revised prices take effect from January 15.

“In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, @EPRA_Ke has calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products, which will be in force from 15th January 2024 to 14th February 2024,” the authority said.

“The prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.”