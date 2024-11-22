Pharmacy Board Recalls Efinox Products Over Labeling Mix-Up

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has ordered the recall of specific batches of Efinox nasal drops manufactured by Laboratory and Allied Ltd due to labeling errors.

In a statement, the Board’s CEO, Fred Siyoi, cited the recall of Efinox 1% w/v (Batch No. 82979) and Efinox 0.5% w/v (Batch No. 82978).

He stated that the mix-up involved the incorrect strength being labeled on the products, despite the contents being accurate.

“The recall is being issued due to labeling mix-ups where the correct product was identified, but the wrong strength was applied. An investigation by Laboratory and Allied Ltd revealed that there was likely a mix-up between 0.5% w/v and 1% w/v strengths of the Efinox Nasal Drops during the labeling and packing process of the above batches,” the statement read.

The Board has directed pharmaceutical outlets, healthcare facilities, and professionals to stop the distribution, sale, and use of the affected batches.

Members of the public have also been urged to return the products to healthcare facilities or suppliers immediately.

Additionally, the Board called on the public to report any suspected cases of sub-standard medicines or adverse drug reactions to their nearest healthcare facility or the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.