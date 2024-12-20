Phil Collins Gives Rare Health Update After Losing Ability To Play Drums Almost 3 Years Ago

Legendary musician Phil Collins, 73, has shared a rare update on his health and life after retiring from drumming due to physical challenges.

The Genesis drummer, who stepped away from performing in March 2022 after a 50-year career, opened up about his journey in the newly released documentary Phil Collins: Drummer First, now available on YouTube.

“It’s still kind of sinking in,” Collins admitted in an interview featured in the documentary. “I’ve spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock.”

Collins, who first picked up drumsticks at the age of five, revealed that decades of playing have taken a significant toll on his body, particularly his hands and legs. “If I can’t do what I did as well as I did it, I’d rather relax and not do anything,” he said, adding, “If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks, then I’ll have a crack at it. But I just feel like I’ve used up my air miles.”

The Grammy-winning artist’s health struggles include drop foot, a condition that impairs his ability to lift the front part of his foot, making drumming nearly impossible. He now relies on a cane to walk. Additionally, Collins underwent major neck surgery in 2015, which his son and drumming successor, Nic Collins, attributed to years of playing with poor posture.

Nic, 23, also reflected on his father’s career in the documentary, noting that many musicians believe they are “invincible.” He said, “That’s really what it is with my dad — this sense of ‘you’re a drummer, you’re invincible.’ But you don’t realize it’s going to take a toll in the long run.”

Before retiring, Collins expressed frustration with his declining stamina and inability to perform alongside his son. In a 2021 interview on BBC Breakfast, he revealed, “I’m kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating. I can barely hold a stick with this hand, so there are certain physical things that get in the way.”

During Genesis’s farewell tour, The Last Domino?, Collins hinted that it might be the final chapter for the iconic band. “We’re all men of our age, and I think — to some extent — yeah, it probably is putting it to bed,” he said.