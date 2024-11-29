PICTURES: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Celebrate Thanksgiving Together Amid Divorce From Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited for a heartwarming Thanksgiving celebration with their children, even as Affleck navigates his ongoing divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

The former couple, who were married from 2005 to 2018, spent the holiday giving back to the community at a charity event organized by the Midnight Mission in Los Angeles.

Alongside their three children — Violet (18), Seraphina (15), and Samuel (12) — the family helped serve meals to over 2,000 homeless individuals.

The group donned matching aprons that read, “I love the Midnight Mission,” as they worked together with other volunteers. Photos from the event captured the duo sharing lighthearted moments, including Affleck whispering to Garner and smiling.

This Thanksgiving gathering follows Lopez’s recent divorce filing from Affleck, which marks the end of their brief marriage. Lopez and Affleck had tied the knot in July 2022, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement in 2004. The separation was officially dated April 26, 2024, with Lopez filing paperwork four months later.

Meanwhile, Lopez was seen in Los Angeles a day before Thanksgiving, enjoying a lunch outing with friends. Dressed stylishly in a white blouse and high-waisted jeans, she paired her look with nude heels and a Hermès bag.

Affleck and Garner have maintained an amicable relationship since finalizing their divorce in October 2018.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck

They continue to co-parent their children effectively while supporting each other at public events.

Although Affleck and Lopez blended their families during their time together — including Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony — the separation has not affected the close bond between their children.