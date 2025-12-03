Police Arrest Six Suspects Over Gang Rape Case in Meru

Police in Meru County have arrested six men suspected of being part of a group that raped a young woman during a traditional circumcision procession in Laare Town, Igembe North Sub-County.

According to officers from Laare Police Station, the incident occurred on December 1, 2025, after members of the public raised alarm over the woman’s safety. Responding officers arrived at the scene and found the victim in distress. She was immediately rescued and taken to Nyambene Hospital, where she received medical care and counselling.

Investigators launched a manhunt and, using forensic evidence and witness accounts, carried out targeted operations across Irinde, Lubwa and Kiarama areas. The raids led to the arrest of six suspects believed to have been directly involved in the attack.

The suspects are now in police custody and are undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court. They join three other individuals who had been arrested on the same day the incident was reported, bringing the total number of suspects in custody to nine.

Police say investigations are still ongoing and have not ruled out further arrests. Detectives have also appealed to members of the public to share any information that could assist in the case.

Residents have been encouraged to report suspicious activity or provide tips anonymously through the DCI hotline on 0800 722 203 (toll-free) or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.