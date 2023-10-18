Police Deny Arresting Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza

This comes moments after a standoff witnessed at Ruiga Village, Imenti Central Constituency between the county boss and cops.

The governor was donating a cow under her ‘Okolea Program’ when cops from Kariene Police Station showed up.

The initiative was banned by Interior CS Kithure Kindiki in September following chaotic events in Imenti.

Witnesses said Kawira confronted the police and later forced her way into the police car.

Police insisted that the former Woman Rep faked the arrest.

Kawira who is facing a second impeachment attempt later said she had been released.

“Finally. Am free. I thank God am safe,” she wrote on Facebook.