Police Detain 14 Refugees While Being Moved from Lodwar to Nairobi

Police intercepted a bus with 14 refugees that was headed for Nairobi.

The group had originated in Lodwar, Turkana County when they were intercepted in Limuru, Kiambu County on Tuesday morning.

Police said they had been tipped off the group was on the move to Nairobi and their mission was not clear.

A team stopped the bus at Kamandura area along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway with the refugees from Somalia, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Eritrea.

They were all placed in custody pending arraignment.

The group told police they had been allowed to move to Nairobi to look for jobs.

The UN body dealing with refugees was alerted and asked to pick up the group back to Kakuma refugee camp.

Elsewhere at the Kenya-Tanzania border in Isebania, two Ethiopians were arrested for being in the country illegally.

This was after police stopped a bus along the Migori-Sirare highway.

They were arrested and could neither speak English nor any Kenyan dialect.

They were placed in custody awaiting arraignment and possible repatriation.

These are the latest arrests to be made on Ethiopians in a series.

Tens of Ethiopians are smuggled in a worrying trend, officials say.

According to police, most of the aliens from Ethiopia use the Moyale route and try their luck as they head to South Africa and Middle East oblivious of the dangers ahead.

Tens of the aliens are usually arrested in various places in the country as they wait to be moved to their next destinations.

Officials from the Transnational Organized Crime are conducting joint operations to deal with the issue of human smuggling.

Most of those arrested come to Kenya to seek jobs or are in transit.

What is puzzling is how the immigrants manage to evade many police roadblocks mounted from the Moyale border where they use to Nairobi because they travel in groups.

There are more than 20 roadblocks on the stretch, which raises the seriousness of the security agents taming the practice.