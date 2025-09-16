Police hunt for killers after man found dead on verandah of Kiambu apartment

Detectives are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found on the veranda of the third floor of an apartment in Kirigiti area, Kiambu County.

The body of Daniel Muthoga, 24 was found on the floor of the Gregory Flats long after he had been murdered.

The motive of the murder was not immediately established, police said.

The body was lying on the third floor of the flat with blood oozing from his mouth.

The man had on September 15, 2025 at 3 am arrived home with visible injuries on his head, bruises on both knees and hands.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

Elsewhere, one Henry Barasa, 39 was killed after being accused of stealing cassava in Lukhuna village, Bungumoa County.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the deceased had deep cuts in the head and left hand. His body was preserved at a local mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

Police said they were looking for a known suspect in the murder.

Elsewhere in Litein, Kericho County, a woman stabbed and killed a carwash attendant in an altercation.

Police said the two argued over unclear issues before the woman stabbed Barnabas Kiprotich, 28 in the clavicle bone.

The assailant, who is a vegetable vendor in the town, used a kitchen knife she was using for her work to stab the attendant, killing him.

She tried to escape the scene but was trailed and arrested by locals.

The killer knife was later recovered from a piece of land in the area where she had thrown it as she escaped the scene.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.