Police Intercept Suspected Uncustomed 3,600 Litres of Cooking Oil in Marsabit

Police officers have intercepted approximately 3,600 litres of suspected uncustomed cooking oil during an operation in Marsabit County, dealing a blow to suspected cross-border smuggling activities.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the consignment was seized on Monday, June 29, 2026, after officers manning a roadblock in Marsabit acted on credible intelligence while conducting routine security and compliance checks.

Police said they flagged down a motor vehicle travelling from Moyale towards Marsabit Town, where a search uncovered approximately 3,600 litres of cooking oil suspected to have been imported into the country without undergoing the required customs clearance procedures.

Following the discovery, the driver was escorted to Marsabit Police Station, where officers from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) were notified to verify the suspected customs violations.

“KRA officers from Marsabit subsequently visited the station and confirmed the suspected customs violations. Appropriate legal and investigative processes have since commenced,” the police said in a statement.

The National Police Service warned that the illegal movement of uncustomed goods poses serious economic, security and public health risks.

According to the police, products that evade customs procedures also bypass mandatory quality assurance and safety inspections, exposing consumers to goods whose safety and quality cannot be verified.

Police further noted that smuggling of uncustomed goods undermines legitimate businesses that comply with tax obligations and regulatory requirements, creating unfair competition while encouraging cross-border smuggling and other forms of economic crime.

“The National Police Service, in collaboration with the Kenya Revenue Authority and other relevant agencies, remains committed to combating smuggling and all forms of illicit trade,” the statement added.