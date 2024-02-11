Police Probe Claims Kirinyaga Brew Linked to 17 Deaths Was a Stolen Exhibit

Police are investigating claims the illicit brew that has so far claimed 17 lives in Kirinyaga County was an exhibit, that had been stored at Kiamaciri police station.

The brew had apparently been confiscated and kept at the local police station as an exhibit when it mysteriously went missing.

It found itself in the hands of the owner of a bar where the 17 villagers took it and died. Many are blinded in hospitals.

Police say four police officers linked to the sale of the brew to the bar operator are under probe.

This comes as almost the entire security lineup in the area was moved following the incident.

The locals consumed the chemical at California bar in Kangai village.

Those who consumed the liquor suddenly developed complications such as loss of sight, before six died hours later.

Police said 17 families have since come out to report that they lost family members in the brew.

The families met Second Lady Dorcas Rigathi on Saturday in the area.

The residents claim the exhibit had been held at Kiamaciri station for two days before being sold to the California bar owner.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was in the area following the deaths and announced a probe into the incident had been launched.

“We will not transfer a police officer to another region because of this issue. We will open an inquiry and take those responsible to court,” he said.

On Friday government recalled all senior officers in Kirinyaga County following Gachagua’s order.

Gachagua placed the blame on the local security leadership.

Gachagua said the seniors will also be investigated and not transferred to other counties before proper action is taken.

Baricho Law Courts on Wednesday ruled that John Muriithi Karaya alias ‘California’, the owner of the bar where the brew was sold, is detained for 20 days.

Locals had attacked and torched the bar following the deaths and effects that left many blind.

This will facilitate an ongoing probe into the killer brew. The region has been facing a crisis of illicit brew amid operations to address the menace.