Police Probe Murder After Suspected Thief is Stoned to Death in Thika

A move to stone to death a 28-year-old man in Makongeni area, Thika has prompted police to open a murder probe.

The deceased identified as Meshak Mutuku was targeted on Monday night as he and his friend left a night church event.

His friends said they were at Kairi area. The friends told police they were from a fellowship at Pastor Elizabeth Sila’s house in Corner Three when they met a group of men who pelted stones at them alleging that they were thieves.

The five ran in different directions and on arriving at their house they noticed the deceased was missing. They traced their way back to where they had encountered the group and found their friend had been lynched.

Police were called to the scene and processed it before moving the body to General Kago mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Elsewhere in Kakamega, the body of an unknown female was found lying beside the Kakamega-Mumias road at Shibuli village.

Police said the body was found with visible marks of strangulation on the neck and oozing from the nose and eyes.

A pair of open female shoes and a brown striped sack were recovered at the scene.

The body was moved to Kakamega General Hospital Funeral Parlour awaiting postmortem and identification.

No arrest has been made so far.

Cases of murder are on the rise in the area.