Police repulse attack on Khorof Harar station

Police repulsed a suspected probe attack on the Khorof Harar police station in Wajir County.

According to the police, the said incident happened on November 28, 2025 at night where gunmen lobbed three Rocket Propelled Grenades.

They also fired tracer bullets. Police said the gang believed to be al Shabaab militants had PKM rifles. After the shooting and thunderous blasts, the police officers at the station fired back as they took cover.

Police said the attackers escaped. On Saturday, a number of spent cartridges were recovered from the scene.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The area has been facing sporadic attacks from the militants who cross from the porous border amid ongoing operations to contain the same.

Tens of security personnel have been deployed to the area to address the menace.

Most of the attackers are members of al Shabaab terror group and their collaborators operating in the area, officials said.

Police have been urging locals to cooperate with them to address the menace which has affected development at large.

Somalia has not had an effective central government since the 1991 overthrow of President Siad Barre’s military regime, which ushered in more than two decades of anarchy and conflict in a country deeply divided along clan lines.

Kenya launched Operation Linda Nchi on October 14, 2011, after gunmen seized tourists at the Coast which the Government saw as a threat to the country’s sovereignty as it targeted the nation’s economic lifeline-Tourism.

Kenya’s incursion into southern Somalia started after the kidnapping of two Spanish women, who were working for MSF at the Dadaab refugee camp.

The abductions were carried out by the militants who the troops said planned to push away under the Operation Linda Nchi.

Two years later, the troops managed to take control of Kismayo port under Operation Sledge Hammer.

The troops have liberated many regions near Kenyan porous border.