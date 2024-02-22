Police Seek Four Days to Probe Gakuya in Sh1.3 Billion Case 

The police want to detain Televangelist David Gakuyo for four days pending further probe into allegations of embezzling Sh1.3 billion from members of his Ekeza Sacco.

In an application filed at the Milimani Law courts on Thursday February 22, the DCI said they are investigating a case of conspiracy to commit a felony, obtaining money by false pretenses, stealing and money laundering involving over Sh1.3 billion.

Gakuya was arrested at JKIA on 21 February while headed to Zambia.

DCI officer Bernard Gikandii said the investigations are at an advanced stages. “We are likely to have him charged in several cases including over 50,000 victims spread all over the country,” said the officer.

They want the court to issue an order and have him detained at Muthaiga police station for four days pending further probe into the matter.

Police cited the public outcry from his victims and other affected persons over the funds lost or allegedly stolen by Gakuya and companies associated with him.

Police said Gakuya is likely to interfere with the ongoing investigations including contacting critical witnesses and concealing material documents necessary and relevant to the probe.

The court will give directions into the matter.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) had given the green light to charge the businessman with the charge over allegations of embezzling over Sh1 billion from members of his Ekeza Sacco.

The case is among 12 that the DCI had opened in relation to the transactions that Gakuyo had with some locals in Kiambu.

The DCI had 12 files each with 25 complaints.

But only one file came back with a consent to charge him and that is why he was held, officials said.

This prompted police move to arrest him.