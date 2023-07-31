Policeman Succumbs to Injuries Following Brawl in Busia

A police constable succumbed to injuries following a fight with three men at a shopping centre in Busia County.

Constable Andrew Ndiema Masai had been admitted to Sikotia Medical Centre in the area where he succumbed on Saturday, July 28.

Police said the deceased was on annual leave and had fought with three unknown persons at Chemoge market.

He was seriously assaulted and left in an unconscious state, police said.

Efforts to trace the three suspects are ongoing, police said. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe.

Elsewhere in Athi River, a man died at a sand harvesting site.

This is after he fell into a cave where workers excavate sand on July 29.

Police said the body of Kyalo Juma aged 26 was discovered in the cave having been hit and covered with rocks and sand.

It is suspected the incident happened after the walls of the cave collapsed. Police are investigating the incident.

