    President Ruto Appoints Mary Kimonye as PSC Vice-Chair

    PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF KENYA COMMISSION HOUSE.

    President William Ruto has appointed Mary Wanjira Kimonye as the Vice-Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC) alongside six new members.

    Kimonye was selected after a rigorous recruitment process that involved 57 applicants.

    She was shortlisted among nine candidates for the membership position following interviews conducted by a panel chaired by Arthur Osiya.

    The interviews, held between November 18 and November 27, were aimed at filling upcoming vacancies in the commission.

    Head of Public Service Felix Koskei confirmed on Friday that the positions will be officially filled in mid-January 2025, with an additional vacancy expected to be addressed in April 2025.

    “This presidential action seeks to proactively address the forthcoming vacancies in the offices of the vice-chairperson and six members of the commission, expected to occur in mid-January, 2025, with an additional vacancy anticipated in April 2025,” Koskei said.

    Joining Kimonye on the commission are Harun Maalim Hassan, Mwanamaka Amani Mabruki, Irene Cherotich Asienga, Francis Otieno Owino, Joan Andisi Machayo, and Francis Meja.

     

