President Ruto Appoints Team To Review Controversial University Funding Model

President William Ruto has appointed a technical team to review the new university funding model, which has faced criticism from students who feel excluded.

The team will examine issues related to fees and student categories under the model.

The newly appointed committee, which includes representatives from both university students and professionals, will address concerns raised by both critics and supporters of the funding system.

The review team will be led by Professor Japheth Ntiba and was established through Executive Order No. 8 of 2024.

“Now therefore, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by the Constitution and the Statute Law of the Republic of Kenya, do order and direct that the National Working Committee on Review of the New University Education Funding Model is hereby established,” President Ruto stated.

The committee will focus on four key areas: reviewing and refining the funding model, addressing appeals regarding loan and scholarship allocations, categorizing students into different funding bands, and reviewing the structure of student loans and the cost of university programs.

This decision follows a recent call-off of a nationwide strike by university student leaders, who protested the new funding model.

The Education Minister had promised to form a committee to address their concerns. Over 20,000 students have appealed, claiming they were placed in the wrong funding categories.