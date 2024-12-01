Kate Middleton Reportedly ‘Heartbroken’ Over Prince George’s Education Decision

Kate Middleton is reportedly “heartbroken” over a significant decision she and Prince William face about their eldest son, Prince George, and his next school.

As George, 11, nears the end of his time at Lambrook School, a co-educational preparatory institution in Berkshire, discussions are underway about his next steps. While the Princess of Wales prefers a co-educational school in England to keep George with his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, Prince William reportedly has a different preference.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told The Mirror that Middleton’s preference stems from her own positive experiences at Marlborough College in Wiltshire, where she studied alongside her siblings, Pippa and James, from 1996 to 2000. However, William is keen on George attending Eton College, the all-boys boarding school he and Prince Harry attended, which has long been associated with aristocracy and the royal family.

“Kate’s preference is for George to attend a co-educational school so he can be with his siblings. But William has very fond memories of Eton,” Nicholl explained, adding that George himself is reportedly excited about the possibility of attending his father’s alma mater.

Despite this, Middleton is said to view Eton as “too stuffy” and is grappling with the idea of sending George there. Nicholl noted that tradition might not necessarily dictate the final decision, as William and Harry broke away from family tradition by not attending King Charles III’s alma mater, Gordonstoun in Scotland.

“There’s always the possibility of traditions being changed,” Nicholl said. “William and Kate will make the decision based on George’s best interests.”

For now, George remains at Lambrook, a school praised for its balance of stability and normalcy. The institution has provided crucial support for the family, especially during Middleton’s recent battle with cancer.

“When Kate was in hospital, George was on the football pitch playing with his friends,” Nicholl shared. “That sense of normality, keeping the family steady during a difficult time, was important.”

Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis in March, following abdominal surgery in January. By September, she announced she had completed chemotherapy and was cancer-free.