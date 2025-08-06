PS Omollo defends government’s record amid budget concerns

Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo, Wednesday shrugged off criticism against the government’s score in funding the education sector and reiterated an unwavering commitment to strengthening it.

Omollo defended the Kenya Kwanza administration’s progressive efforts in placing education at the heart of the country’s national planning and development strategy.

Amid growing concerns over budget constraints, Dr. Omollo provided a detailed breakdown of notable strides in the past two and a half years. Key among them, he highlighted the allocation of the largest share of the 2025/2026 national budget to the sector, which received approximately Sh702.7 billion..

“What does that tell you?” Dr. Omollo posed. “That for the first time in the history of this country, you have a president, a government, and an administration that takes matters of education seriously.”

This investment, he said, speaks louder than speculation.

“And these are not just stories. These are things that, if you look around, you can see. Let’s take stock – not just of where we are – but where we want to go as a country.”

The government has also recruited thousands of new teachers across the country, with 76,000 teachers hired in a record two years, and another 20,000 set to be on boarded by the end of this year in a deliberate effort to bridge the persistent student-teacher ratio.

“Universally, the acceptable ratio should be 1 to 25. Despite the massive investment that President Ruto has put in place, there still exists a big gap that has built up over many years. It is our commitment to ensure education is accessible, affordable, and of high quality,” Dr. Omollo said.

He made the remarks in Malava, Kakamega County, where he accompanied Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to an engagement forum with teachers.

Dr. Omollo also hailed the ongoing accelerated infrastructure development drive, with over 23,000 new classrooms built in the last two years.

He emphasized that these efforts aim to improve the quality of learning and restore dignity to the teaching profession, which has long been burdened by limited resources.

Further, Omollo acknowledged the pain felt by teachers and other salaried workers under the new universal health coverage framework. However, he urged the public to look at the bigger picture, highlighting the government’s vision of comprehensive healthcare coverage for all.

“Previously, only five million Kenyans were covered under NHIF. Today, over 25 million Kenyans are enrolled under the Social Health Authority.

“We have jobs and payslips – but we must carry those who don’t. That’s the meaning of shared prosperity.”

Dr. Omollo also outlined the government’s job creation strategy, spotlighting the Affordable Housing Program as a multi-pronged initiative that provides shelter, dignity, and livelihoods.

With over six million Kenyans living in informal settlements, the program, according to the PS, is more than a housing agenda. It is a strategic move set to create 3 to 5 jobs for every new house built.

The goal, he explained, is to double the number of “payslip holders” from three million to 6 million, easing the burden on the few who currently sustain the economy.