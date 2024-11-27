PS Omollo Says Kenya Committed to Combating Terrorism and Violent Extremism

Terrorism and violent extremism remain a major threat in the country despite efforts to contain them.

Interior Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo Wednesday reiterated Kenya’s unwavering commitment to combating the menace.

Omollo talked of persistent threat posed by violent extremism, emphasizing that while security agencies have successfully thwarted numerous attacks, vigilance remains critical.

He said the threats are still there and need to be addressed all the time.

“We must ensure that Kenya does not become a safe haven for terrorist or extremist activities,” he stated.

He made the remarks while addressing participants during the Prevention of Violent Extremism (PVE) Model Bill for County Governments Workshop at Lake Naivasha Simba Lodge, Naivasha.

Omollo lauded the PVE Model Bill as a significant step forward in addressing violent extremism.

He described it as a framework that provides counties with the tools to effectively integrate prevention strategies into their governance structures, mainstream funding for these initiatives, foster collaboration between national and county governments, and empower communities to take a proactive role in combating extremism.

He also addressed the diverse manifestations of violent extremism, including banditry rooted in cultural practices, which has fueled inter-community violence, and the Shakahola tragedy, which exposed the evolving nature of extremist ideologies.

Omollo called for enhanced community-driven and culturally sensitive approaches to address these challenges.

“The Model Bill aligns with the National Strategy to Counter Violent Extremism (2016) and equips counties to contribute meaningfully to national peace and security,” the PS stated.

Omollo reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering a united, secure Kenya and urged all stakeholders to work together to implement the Bill and build resilience against violent extremism in all its forms.

The workshop represents a critical step in strengthening Kenya’s capacity to safeguard peace and security for its citizens.

Kenya has been a victim of terrorism and violent extremism which has necessitated the creation of laws to manage the issues.

Present were Director National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), Kigen Kibiego,County Commissioner Nakuru Layford Kibaara, Director Legal at the Council of Governors Irene Ogamba and Lonah Losem- CEO and Secretary County Assemblies Forum.