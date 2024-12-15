NFL Legend Randy Moss Reveals Secret Battle With Cancer

NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss has disclosed that he has been quietly battling cancer.

The former wide receiver, 47, revealed his diagnosis during an emotional Instagram Live video on Friday, where he announced he is now a cancer survivor.

“I’ve been battling something internally,” Moss shared. “Your boy is a cancer survivor. I’ve been in the hospital for six days. I just got out today — thank God!”

Randy Moss Health

Moss explained that his ordeal began when doctors discovered his body waste was leaking into his urine. This led to a diagnosis of cancer located in the bile duct, between the pancreas and the liver.

The football icon underwent a six-hour Whipple procedure, a complex operation used to treat tumors in the pancreas, bile ducts, and small intestine. Expressing gratitude to his medical team, Moss specifically thanked his surgeon, saying, “Dr. Martini, you’re the man. I am forever grateful.”

The retired athlete admitted the experience has been a challenging chapter in his life but said he is thankful for having come through it successfully. “These have been trying times, but I made it through,” he said.

Moss also addressed his recent absence from ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, explaining that he had taken a break earlier this month while keeping his health battle private. He had previously asked fans for prayers, assuring them he was in the care of an excellent medical team and surrounded by supportive family.

Encouraging others to prioritize their health, Moss urged, “All you men, do your checkups and get your bloodwork done.”

The football legend promised fans that he would return to the show soon. “I miss you guys, and I promise I’ll be back on set,” he said.

Following Moss’s revelation, fans and colleagues flooded social media with messages of love and support. The New England Patriots, one of his former teams, paid tribute to his resilience.

“We’ve celebrated many amazing catches by Randy Moss during his Hall of Fame career, but none more important than his most recent catch,” the team wrote on Instagram. “Cancer is about to get Mossed, and Patriots fans everywhere will continue to celebrate!”