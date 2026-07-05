Real Madrid sign defender Dumfries from Inter Milan

Real Madrid have signed Netherlands full-back Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan on a four-year deal.

While the transfer fee has not been confirmed, the Spanish side have reportedly activated the 30-year-old’s release clause, which was 20m euros (£17.1m).

The right-sided player is Real’s fourth summer signing after Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate, and is set to provide competition to England international Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Dumfries helped Inter win the Serie A title twice and the Coppa Italia three times after joining the Italian club from PSV in 2021.

He made 207 appearances for the Nerazzurri, claiming 27 goals and 28 assists, and helped the Netherlands reach the last 32 at this summer’s World Cup.

Real failed to win a trophy last season and president Florentino Perez promised to strengthen the club’s defensive options during his successful re-election campaign, having also brought in Jose Mourinho as manager for a second spell.