Reconcile with MCAs, DG – Oparanya Advises Mwangaza

Former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya has asked Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza to reconcile with MCAs and her deputy Isaac Mutuma.

The ODM deputy party leader urged the county boss to provide leadership for the sake of the people of Meru.

“Local settlement of issues should be given first priority and both parties need to consider how much resources and time is lost when fighting each other at the expense of service delivery to the people,” he said on Thursday.

Oparanya said Motions of impeachment should not be used as yardsticks for settling political disputes, but rather as a last resort when diplomacy fails.

“Governors and their teams should provide leadership and ensure implementation of their promises to the people while county assemblies should carry out the oversight roles as stipulated in the law and avoid being used by external forces to cause disharmony in their counties,” he added.

He thanked the Senate for defending the Constitution and rising above parochial and local politics playing out in Meru.

“In the proposed Motion of impeachment against Governor Mwangaza, many issues were raised all of which failed to reach the threshold for removing a governor from office,” he said.

“In fact, it was local politics that was at play in the August House, something that needs not to be encouraged.”

Mwangaza survived a second impeachment attempt after Senators acquitted her of all seven charges leveled against her by Ward Reps.