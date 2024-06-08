Reggie Miller, a retired professional basketball player, has an impressive net worth of $80 million. Known for his remarkable career with the Indiana Pacers, Miller gained fame for his accurate 3-point shooting and clutch performances under pressure. By the time he retired, he held the record for most career 3-point shots made. Post-retirement, Miller has enjoyed a successful career as a commentator and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

Reggie Miller Net Worth $80 Million Date of Birth August 24, 1965 Place of Birth Riverside, California Nationality American Profession Professional Basketball Player

Early Life

Reginald Wayne Miller was born on August 24, 1965, in Riverside, California. Miller faced significant physical challenges early on, requiring leg braces due to hip deformities. Eventually, his legs developed properly, allowing him to participate in sports. Raised in a highly athletic family, Miller’s siblings included a Major League Baseball player, a varsity volleyball player, and Cheryl Miller, a Hall of Fame basketball player who won an Olympic gold medal in 1984. Reggie’s competitive games with Cheryl during their childhood helped him develop a unique shooting style, which he carried into his professional career.

After high school, Miller attended the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he majored in history and played for the UCLA Bruins. He led the team to an NIT Championship and, despite losing his final game against the University of Wyoming in 1987, his college basketball performance paved the way for his NBA career.

NBA Career

In 1987, Reggie Miller was drafted by the Indiana Pacers as the 11th overall pick. Wearing the number 31 jersey, Miller started as a backup but quickly earned the respect of fans. By 1992, following Chuck Person’s departure, Miller emerged as the Pacers’ primary scoring threat. He set a franchise record by scoring 57 points in a game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Miller became widely known for his performances against the New York Knicks during the Eastern Conference Finals. In 1994, he made several crucial 3-pointers, and in 1995, he famously scored 8 points in just 8.9 seconds. This period also saw the development of his feud with Knicks fan Spike Lee.

Also Read: Randy Moss Net Worth

Despite suffering a severe eye injury, Miller continued to excel on the court. Although the Pacers fell short against the Chicago Bulls in the 1998 playoffs, Miller remained a key player. He accepted a lesser role in the early 2000s but continued to inspire his team and contribute significantly. Miller retired in 2005 after a celebrated career.

Reggie Miller NBA Salary

Reggie Miller earned over $105 million in salary during his career, playing 1,389 games. His consistent performance and longevity made him one of the highest-earning players of his time.

After Retirement

Miller transitioned to a career in sports commentary, joining TNT as an analyst in 2005, where he continues to work alongside his sister Cheryl. He has also guest-hosted “Live with Regis and Kelly” and contributed to “The Dan Patrick Show” on ESPN radio. Miller served as an analyst for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship in 2011. Although there were rumors of a comeback in 2007, Miller ultimately decided against returning to professional play.

Beyond commentary, Miller has dabbled in voice acting, including a role in the Disney series “Hercules,” and appeared in the 2018 film “Uncle Drew.”

Real Estate

In 1995, Reggie Miller purchased a $1.1 million home in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Hills. This Mediterranean-style residence on the Sunset Strip features six bedrooms and 7,000 square feet of living space, along with gardens and a pool.

Miller also owns a home in Fishers, Indiana. At one point, he listed this 15,000-square-foot mansion for $7.5 million but eventually took it off the market without selling.

In 2001, Miller acquired a Malibu, California, home for $5.3 million. This property, situated on 1.3 acres, includes nearly 8,400 square feet of living space, landscaped gardens, a pool, and a detached guesthouse. The master suite alone spans 2,700 square feet and features a marble fireplace. Today, Miller splits his time between Malibu and Fishers.

Reggie Miller Net Worth

Reggie Miller net worth is 80 million.