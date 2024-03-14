fbpx
    Relief as Petrol Prices Drop by Sh7 in Latest Review

    Fuel price EPRA

    Kenyans can breathe easy after the government reduced Super petrol prices by Sh7.21 despite higher landing costs. 

    The prices of diesel dropped by Sh5.09 and that of kerosene by Sh4.49.

    In the monthly review for a period starting at midnight issued by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), landed cost for super petrol increased by 5.6 per cent to $703 compared to last month.

    That of diesel dropped by 0.76 per cent to $722.49 while that of kerosene increased by 1.65 per cent to $730.50.

    More follows 

