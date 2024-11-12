Religious Groups Linked To Human Rights Abuses, Radical Teachings, And Exploitation, Study Reveals

Some religious groups are involved in abuses of human rights, murder and unusual killings, incitement of members to kill the elderly, seizures or persuading of members to sell their properties and surrender to the religious leaders.

A recent study has revealed a range of wild and extreme beliefs and out-of-context interpretations of religious texts that have led to other issues like rejection of conventional medicine, skepticism towards formal education, opposition to government programs, and the dissemination of radical teachings by their leaders.

The study by the National Crime Research Centre (NCRC) noted that some of these leaders pose serious risks to their members and the society by exploiting the vulnerability of congregants.

“These activities require targeted interventions. Strengthening law enforcement efforts to investigate and prosecute criminal activities while respecting religious freedoms and promoting dialogue is crucial,” the report states

“Another alarming issue is the association of these religious organizations with murders and killings, particularly of the elderly among some sect members on accusations of witchcraft by their religious leaders who are bent on land succession and inheritance schemes,” the study states.

It has further revealed that there were alarming practices by the religious groups studied, including dietary restrictions, ritualistic animal slaughter, stringent access controls to their religious spaces, and a general aversion to the conventional medical treatment.

“Some groups also maintain a high level of secrecy surrounding their activities, limiting members’ access and participation in elections or other government-led public campaigns,” the report states.

The report raises concerns about potential misinterpretations which could eventually lead to radicalized teachings.

“The composition of religious group’s members revealed a pattern of exploitation of vulnerable members of the society, with a characteristic high women membership, who are playing crucial roles in various capacities within these religious narratives,” it adds.

Membership and recruitment strategies of these religious groups involve a wide-range of methods and strategies. These include door-to-door recruitment missions, familial and peer-to-peer influences, addressing community problems, fulfilling spiritual quests, and targeting of vulnerable groups.

“Deception and false promises focusing on economically disadvantaged individuals, further complicates the recruitment process raising ethical concerns,” the report states.

The study also highlighted a lack of theological training among leaders, leading to potential misguidance of followers. The manipulation of congregants through fear, especially in relation to end-time teachings were evident.

There were significant personal consequences and repercussions for exit from these religious groups, being viewed as betrayals and fear of risks for exposing the secretive practices.

Other dangerous highlights were extreme doctrinal practices such as fasting to death, and even some brutally killed while taking long to die during fasting ritual, which further exposes dangers of unchecked religious influence on individuals’ well-being.

“Financial malpractices, such as exploitative giving practices and the coercion of members to sell their assets, highlight the intersection between religious beliefs and economic crime motives,” it states.

The study also revealed that torture, in the form of forceful detentions for prayer purposes, and the isolation of followers from other faiths were also significant concerns identified.

As a result, the NCRC has recommended the need for enhancement and strengthening of the local actors such as chiefs, village elders and community policing agents to facilitate community-level oversight. “While collaboration with governmental agencies like the Ministry of Interior and police can ensure coordinated efforts in monitoring and addressing concerns,” it recommends.

“Religious councils (SUPKEM, NCCK and other umbrella bodies) should also work closely with the government to provide support and resources for the individuals seeking to exit these groups,” it adds.

There have been incidents of criminal acts associated with cults and extreme doctrinal teachings bordering on radicalization and even justify acts of violence by some extremist movements.

Examples include the long-running challenge posed by Al Shabab, an indigenous group called Mungiki that has been characterized with criminal and violence, and the death of at least 429 people in Shakahola.

The dead were followers of Good News International Church led by Paul Mackenzie.