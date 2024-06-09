Rick Moranis, a beloved Canadian actor, has a net worth of $10 million. Moranis began his career as a radio host but quickly rose to prominence as a film and television actor. During the peak of his career, he became one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, known for starring in iconic films such as “Ghostbusters,” “Spaceballs,” and “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.”

Rick Moranis Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth April 18, 1953 Place of Birth Toronto, Ontario Nationality Canadian Profession Actor

Despite his success in the 1980s, Moranis made the surprising decision to step away from Hollywood at the height of his career. This was a personal family choice, which many of his fans respected. Eventually, Moranis made a return to acting, and in 2020, he announced a new entry in the “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” franchise.

Early Life

Frederick Allan Moranis was born on April 18, 1953, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Raised in a Jewish household, Moranis attended high school with Geddy Lee, the future frontman of the Canadian rock band Rush.

Rick Moranis Career

Moranis’ entertainment career started early, beginning as a radio DJ in high school during the mid-70s under the moniker “Rick Allen.” He broadcasted on three Toronto radio stations simultaneously. By the late 70s, he teamed up with fellow Canadian Ken Finkleman to create “90 Minutes Live,” a series of comedy radio specials aired by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. They also worked on several television pilots known for their mockumentary comedy style.

Rise to Fame

Moranis’ acting career took off in 1980 when he joined the cast of “Second City Television,” a Canadian comedy sketch show. He gained fame for his impressions of figures like Woody Allen and Merv Griffin. The show’s success in Canada and the U.S. led to the creation of the “The Great White North” sketch with Dave Thomas, featuring the characters Bob and Doug McKenzie. These characters became so popular that their comedy album “Great White North” earned a Grammy nomination and triple-platinum certification.

Also Read: Rick Caruso Net Worth

Moranis’ first film role was in the 1983 film “Strange Brew.” This was followed by major roles in films such as “Ghostbusters,” “Spaceballs,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” and “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.” He also established himself as a voice actor in animated series like “Gravedale High.”

Career Hiatus and Return

In the 90s, Moranis appeared in notable films like “The Flintstones” and “Big Bully.” He reprised his role in the “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” sequels. After the release of “Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves,” he largely stepped back from acting, taking only a few voice roles, including in Disney’s “Brother Bear” and its sequel.

Moranis later clarified that he had not retired but was selective about his roles. In 2020, he announced his return to acting with a new film in the “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” franchise titled “Shrunk,” marking his first major role in 23 years.

Rick Moranis Brand Endorsements

In 2020, Rick Moranis appeared in a Mint Mobile commercial alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Personal Life

In 1986, Moranis married costume designer Ann Belsky. They had two children before Belsky’s tragic death from cancer in 1991. As a single father, Moranis chose to step back from his career to focus on raising his children. He stated:

“I’m a single parent and I just found that it was too difficult to manage raising my kids and doing the traveling involved in making movies. So I took a little bit of a break. And the little bit of a break turned into a longer break, and then I found that I really didn’t miss it.”

Assault Incident

In October 2020, Moranis was assaulted by a stranger while walking in New York City. The attack, which occurred at 7:30 AM, resulted in minor injuries. Despite the media attention, the perpetrator was never caught.

Rick Moranis Net Worth

Rick Moranis net worth is $10 million.