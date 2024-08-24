Rico Rodriguez Net Worth

Rico Rodriguez, an American actor, has an estimated net worth of $12 million. He is best known for his role as Manny Delgado on the hugely popular ABC sitcom “Modern Family.” Rodriguez began acting at the age of eight, inspired by his sister’s success in the entertainment industry. Shortly after, he landed the role of Manny on “Modern Family,” which significantly boosted his acting career and resulted in substantial earnings each year. At the age of 14, in 2012, Rico also authored the book Reel Life Lessons… So Far.

During his time on “Modern Family,” Rodriguez appeared in various other projects, but most of his awards and recognition came from his role in the show. He was part of the ensemble cast that won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2010, a feat the show repeated in 2011, 2012, and 2013. In 2010, he also won a Young Artist Award for Outstanding Young Performers in a TV Series and a Teen Choice Award for Choice TV: Male Breakout Star. Over the years, Rico has been nominated for and won several other awards.

Early Life

Rico Rodriguez was born on July 31, 1998, in Bryan, Texas. His parents owned a business called Rodriguez Tire Service. Raised in a Mexican-American household, Rico grew up with three siblings, including his sister Raini, an actress best known for her role as Trish in the Disney Channel series “Austin & Ally.” Raini has also appeared in numerous films and TV shows over the years. In 2017, Rico’s father passed away at the age of 52.

Rico Rodriguez Career

Rico initially had dreams of becoming a “NASCAR chef going to the moon,” a unique ambition he maintained as late as 2010. By then, he had already secured his breakthrough role in “Modern Family.” Inspired by his sister Raini, who was already establishing herself as an actress, Rico decided to pursue acting. He began his career in 2006, appearing in shows like “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and movies like Epic Movie. Over the next few years, he played young characters in various TV series, including “Cory in the House,” “ER,” “Nip/Tuck,” “iCarly,” “My Name is Earl,” and “NCIS.”

In 2009, Rico booked the role of Manny Delgado on “Modern Family.” Throughout the series, his character Manny was portrayed as a mature child who enjoyed adult-like conversations, the stock market, and playing chess.

While starring in “Modern Family,” Rico also took on roles in several other projects, including appearances on “Good Luck Charlie,” “Sesame Street,” and “Austin & Ally.” He has appeared as himself on shows like “Unfiltered,” “The Substitute,” and “Double Dare.” Additionally, Rico has been in films such as The Muppets and Endgame. His talent as a voice actor is evident in his work on animated projects like “Cyberchase,” “Jake and the Never Land Pirates,” “The Lion Guard,” and as the voice of Cuco in El Americano: The Movie.

Rico Rodriguez Salary

Rico Rodriguez’s significant wealth primarily stems from his role in “Modern Family,” which ran from 2009 to 2020. For several seasons, Rico, along with the other young actors on the show, earned $75,000 per episode. Starting in 2018, he and his fellow young cast members received a salary increase, raising their earnings to $125,000 per episode.

Rico Rodriguez Net Worth

