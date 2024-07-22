Rita Moreno Net Worth

Rita Moreno, the acclaimed actress, dancer, and singer, has amassed a net worth of $10 million over a prolific career spanning more than 70 years. Renowned for her roles in iconic film musicals and television, Moreno stands as a remarkable figure in the entertainment industry, celebrated for her EGOT status—a rare honor reflecting wins in Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony categories.

Early Life

Born Rosa Dolores Alverío Marcano on December 11, 1931, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Moreno was the daughter of Rosa María, a seamstress, and Francisco José Alverío, a farmer. She has a younger brother named Francisco. At the age of 13, after relocating to New York City with her mother, Moreno began taking dance lessons from a Spanish dancer. By 11, she was lending her voice to Spanish-language dubs of American films, and at 13, she made her Broadway debut in “Skydrift,” catching the eye of Hollywood scouts.

Film Career

Rita Moreno’s film career began in the late years of Hollywood’s Golden Age. She made her debut in 1950 with roles in three films, including MGM musicals “The Toast of New Orleans” and “Pagan Love Song.” Moreno’s big break came in 1952 with her role as Zelda Zanders in Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen’s “Singin’ in the Rain.” Despite a string of films throughout the 1950s, Moreno was often cast in stereotypical Hispanic roles, although she found some respite in her role in “The King and I.”

Moreno’s most celebrated role came in 1961 with her portrayal of Anita in “West Side Story,” a performance that earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her career continued with notable films like “Summer and Smoke” and “Cry of Battle.” After a brief hiatus from Hollywood, Moreno returned in the late 1960s with films such as “The Night of the Following Day” and “Popi.”

The 1970s saw Moreno in “Carnal Knowledge” and “The Ritz,” and the 1990s included roles in “I Like it Like That” and “Slums of Beverly Hills.” Her more recent work includes the 2021 remake of “West Side Story,” demonstrating her enduring impact on cinema.

Television Career

Moreno’s television career began in the 1950s with appearances on shows like “Fireside Theatre” and “General Electric Theater.” The 1970s were particularly notable for Moreno with her role on the PBS children’s program “The Electric Company,” where she became famous for the line “Hey, you guys!” and won an Emmy Award for her performance. She achieved EGOT status in 1977 with this Emmy, as well as her Grammy, Oscar, and Tony wins.

Moreno continued to shine on television throughout the decades with roles in “9 to 5,” “The Cosby Show,” “The Golden Girls,” and “Miami Vice.” The 1990s featured her as Sister Pete on HBO’s “Oz,” and she later starred in “Happily Divorced” and the remake of “One Day at a Time.” Moreno also lent her voice to animated series like “Nina’s World” and “Elena of Avalor.”

Theater Career

On Broadway, Moreno graced the stage in productions such as “Last of the Red Hot Lovers,” “Gantry,” and “The Ritz,” the latter earning her a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress. Her theater career continued with a notable female version of “The Odd Couple.”

Personal Life and Honors

In 1965, Rita Moreno married cardiologist Leonard Gordon, who also served as her manager. The couple remained together until Gordon’s passing in 2010 and had a daughter, Fernanda. Beyond her EGOT achievements, Moreno has received numerous accolades, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom and a Peabody Award, highlighting her enduring contributions to the arts and her trailblazing role in Hollywood.

